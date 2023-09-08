SS Rajamouli Praises Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for ‘Earth-Shattering Opening

Jawan has grossed an estimated Rs 90 crore in India and a whopping Rs 125 crore worldwide.

On September 7, ‘Jawan’ hit theaters, achieving a historic milestone by securing the all-time highest opening for a Hindi film globally. According to reports, the film directed by Atlee has grossed an estimated Rs 90 crore in India and a whopping Rs 125 crore worldwide. Remarkably, ‘Jawan’ crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark on its very first day, earning a spot among the exclusive club of record-breaking films.

This is undoubtedly a time of joy for the entire Jawan team, particularly for its star, Shah Rukh Khan. Just for context, Shah Rukh Khan’s other 2023 film, Pathaan, also crossed the 100 crore mark on its opening day at the global box office. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan became the sole Hindi film actor to achieve this remarkable milestone. Now, in the same year, he has replicated this success with Jawan.

S.S. Rajamouli, an experienced figure in the Indian film industry familiar with the thrill of a worldwide 100 crore opening, extended his congratulations to the team of ‘Jawan.’ The film’s achievement of joining the exclusive club with Rajamouli’s own works, ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR,’ garnered praise from the filmmaker, with special recognition for Shah Rukh Khan.

The director of ‘Eega’ used X, formerly known as Twitter, to communicate and posted, “This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)”

Rajamouli, a celebrated figure in the Indian film industry, is known for his significant contributions to cinema. As a result, he consistently extends his congratulations and best wishes to artists from various linguistic backgrounds.

Undoubtedly, Rajamouli’s praise holds significant value for the ‘Jawan’ team. In his remarks, Rajamouli specifically commended Atlee, the director of ‘Jawan,’ and its star, Shah Rukh Khan. In response to Rajamouli’s appreciation, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and thanked the filmmaker, ” Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir.”

Following the heartwarming social media interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and S.S. Rajamouli, fans are left speculating about the potential outcome should these two iconic figures in Indian cinema choose to work together.

