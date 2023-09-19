Star Billy Miller’s cause of death revealed

Billy Miller’s mother, Patricia Miller, revealed that her son died of bipolar depression.

Patricia Miller denied that Billy’s death was caused by anything other than bipolar depression.

Patricia Miller thanked Billy’s fans and supporters for their love and condolences.

Emmy-winning soap actor Billy Miller‘s mother, Patricia Miller, shared that her son had bravely fought a prolonged battle against bipolar depression, which sadly ended in his tragic death. Although she didn’t directly mention “suicide,” it is clear that he took his own life.

Patricia provided information about her son’s ongoing battle with a mental disorder and conveyed her thanks to his friends and supporters for their help after he passed away in Austin, Texas, last week.

She clarified that Billy had taken all possible steps to handle the condition, but ultimately, it overwhelmed him, and he decided to “surrender his life,” without specifying an exact reason for his passing.

“I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller,” she said. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.”

“He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life,” she continued. “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t.”

“We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss,” Patricia concluded. “I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Miller, renowned for portraying Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, where he garnered three Emmy Awards for his exceptional acting, enjoyed a successful and distinguished acting career. He also made guest appearances in other soap operas such as General Hospital and All My Children.

Sadly, Miller’s life came to an end at the age of 43.

