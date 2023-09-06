Sukhee Trailer: Shilpa Shetty’s Explosive Performance as Vacationing Homemaker

Shilpa Shetty plays a feisty homemaker in her upcoming movie Sukhee.

The film is a light-hearted, slice-of-life story of a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife.

Sukhee is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty is set to mark her three-decade milestone since her iconic debut in Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 romantic thriller “Baazigar.” Her upcoming project, “Sukhee,” unveiled its trailer this Wednesday, where Shilpa takes on her first titular role in quite some time. In this film, she portrays a feisty homemaker with a rebellious streak.

In the opening scenes of the slice-of-life film Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty’s character provides insight into her daily life, which primarily revolves around her household responsibilities. She shares that she resides with her husband, who is employed, a son attending school, and a father figure who is unwell.

Sukhee’s life is a monotonous routine until she stumbles upon an online invitation to her school reunion. When her husband refuses to let her go to Delhi for the reunion fun, Sukhee decides to board that train to the capital anyway, leaving her husband to fend for himself in the kitchen.

Sukhee’s life is a monotonous routine until she stumbles upon an online invitation to her school reunion. When her husband refuses to let her go to Delhi for the reunion fun, Sukhee decides to board that train to the capital anyway, leaving her husband to fend for himself in the kitchen.

Sukhee is plagued by feelings of maternal guilt, but her childhood friends provide unwavering support, preventing her from succumbing to those emotions. Her transformation sees her transitioning from casual kurtis to vibrant red dresses, indulging in spirited gatherings with her female companions, and expressing herself freely, including the use of colorful language. Her turning point occurs when she overhears a group of men expressing frustration about the repetitive nature of women empowerment narratives in films.

Advertisement

The synopsis of the film reads, “The film is a light-hearted, slice-of-life story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife who goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences in a span of just seven days, coming out rekindled, reborn and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother to being a woman again. In every woman, there is a Bedhadak, Besharam, Beparwah, and Sukhee hidden and this film invites you to reconnect with yourself.”

Sukhee proudly features a female-dominated crew, including Sonal Joshi at the helm as the director, Radhika Anand as the storyteller, and Paullomi Dutta as the scriptwriter. This film is a collaborative effort between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22.

Also Read Anushka Sen’s effortlessly chic looks are turning heads on the streets of America Anushka Sen, known for her role in "Baal Veer," She is making...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.