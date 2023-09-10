Sunny Deol Recalls His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan, Reflects On Bond With Salman Khan

Sunny Deol has been in the limelight due to the immense success of his recent release, Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, shattered box office records, becoming the second-highest-grossing film after “Pathaan.” Amidst this success, the longstanding feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, stemming from their fallout on the sets of Yash Chopra’s 1993 film “Darr,” once again became a topic of discussion.

During an appearance on Rajat Sharma’s show “Aap Ki Adalat,” Sunny Deol discussed the feud with his “Darr” co-star Shah Rukh Khan and his bond with Salman Khan. Regarding the rift with King Khan, Sunny Deol stated, “Those were different times when it happened. I believe people forget what happened back then. One understands such things should not have happened. It was ‘bachpana’ (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. So everything is fine now.”

Sunny Deol also highlighted his warm relationship with Salman Khan, saying, “Salman and I have a different equation. Obviously, I’m senior to him. When I used to work, he used to come on the set… Always… He had a good bond with Papa (Dharmendra)… And so that give-and-take, which is with very few people, was there. Obviously, it is not that they are my colleagues. I have my bonds with everyone. I am what I am, you may like it or may not like it.”

It’s worth noting that Salman Khan praised “Gadar 2” on social media, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.”

Reports suggest that SRK and Sunny Deol didn’t speak for 16 years after their disagreement over the climax of “Darr.” Sunny had previously mentioned that he had a heated discussion with director Yash Chopra about the film’s ending and even tore his pants in anger. He expressed his concern with “Darr” glorifying the villain character played by SRK, a point he was unaware of.

However, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have evidently reconciled, with Sunny inviting SRK to the success party of “Gadar 2” and posing together for photos, signifying their resolution to move past their differences and maintain a friendly relationship. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the massive success of his recent release, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, while Sunny Deol is enjoying the success of Anil Sharma’s “Gadar 2.”

