Sunny Deol recalls scolding relatives at his son’s wedding

Sunny Deol enjoys the success of “Gadar 2” alongside Ameesha Patel, directed by Anil Sharma.

“Gadar 2” becomes the year’s second-highest-grossing film after “Pathaan.”

Sunny Deol is known for iconic films like “Border” and “Apne.”

Sunny Deol is enjoying the success of his recent film, “Gadar 2,” in which he starred alongside Ameesha Patel. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie also featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and others in significant roles. Following its release, “Gadar 2” became the year’s highest-grossing film, trailing only behind “Pathaan.”

Sunny Deol has an impressive filmography with iconic movies like “Border,” “Darr,” and “Apne,” earning him immense popularity for his commanding acting and distinctive screen presence. Despite his public status, Sunny has maintained a low-key personal life. He expressed disappointment at the numerous online videos from his son Karan Deol’s wedding.

Sunny Deol, the star of “Gadar 2,” made an appearance on Rajat Sharma’s show, “Aap Ki Adalat” on India TV. During the interview, he expressed his disappointment at discovering that private videos from his son Karan Deol’s wedding were being shared online. The actor shared that he was particularly upset with certain relatives who were staying at their house and posting pictures and videos from the wedding events on social media.

He shared, “I was very upset with some of my relatives. I scolded a couple of them for recording videos inside the house. I said, ‘Tuhanu sharam nahin aandi, aidan kar rahe ho tusi..Ajj asi baithe han tuhanu saddeya hai main’ (Aren’t you ashamed of doing what you’re doing?)”

Although the actor was initially disappointed, he later discovered that numerous wedding videos had been widely shared on the internet, making it impossible for him to prevent their circulation.

Sunny Deol revealed “When the functions were happening, I saw there were videos being recorded everywhere. So, then at the end of the day, I said, ‘Let it be, I can’t do anything about it’.”

Sunny Deol, known for his role in “Gadar 2,” expressed his perspective on social media, “Shuru mein meko bahut lagta tha because main hamesha kehta tha ke jab se social media aaya hai to basically hamare jitney bhi vehle log the na unke haath mein ek tool aa gaya hai jahan unka chehra to dikhta nahin job hi karna hai daal deta hai..jisne job hi karna keh deta hai aur vo ye nahin dekhta ke jiske bare mein hai ya jisse bhi vo kar raha hai use dukh pahunch raha hai. Vo apna maza le ke baith jata hai. (initially, I used to feel bad because I’ve always said that since the time social media has come in, all the jobless people have gotten a tool in their hand because it’s all anonymous so they can say whatever they want. They don’t think about how it hurts people, they just think about themselves)”

