Sunny Deol Shares Joyful Snap with his Father Dharmendra

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol drops happy photo with Dharmendra.

Sunny and Dharmendra are scheduled to remain in the United States for approximately 20 days.

Dharmendra recently appeared in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar.

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, “Gadar: The Katha Continues,” in which Ameesha Patel played the female lead.

Despite the film making waves at the box office, it was reported a few days ago that Sunny Deol had to temporarily pause the promotion of “Gadar 2” due to his travel to the United States for his father Dharmendra’s medical treatment.

While Sunny Deol is known for being a private person when it comes to his personal life, he occasionally shares heartfelt posts dedicated to his family. Recently, the actor shared a touching post with his father, highlighting their strong father-son bond.

On September 17th, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share an endearing photograph with his father, Dharmendra. The father-son pair wore charming smiles as they posed for the camera, both looking absolutely adorable in their stylish hats.

“Love You Papa with a red heart emoji, “Take a look at the post shared by the actor, where the caption was accompanied by a red heart emoji and an evil eye emoji. Notably, Sunny Deol’s half-sister and actress, Esha Deol, also reacted to the post using these emojis.

Earlier this month, on September 11, as reported, Sunny Deol had to pause the promotional activities for “Gadar 2” to accompany his father to the United States for his father’s medical treatment.

According to the report, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are scheduled to remain in the United States for approximately 20 days, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

The seasoned actor Dharmendra made his most recent appearance in the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the main characters.

This film also marked the return of director Karan Johar to filmmaking after an absence of nearly seven years. In addition to the lead actors, the movie boasted a notable supporting ensemble, including Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, Jaya Bachchan, and more.

