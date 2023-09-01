Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Aims for ₹500 Crore Before SRK’s ‘Jawan’ Release

Gadar 2 is closing in on the ₹500 crore milestone.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film, “Gadar 2,” is closing in on the ₹500 crore milestone, putting it in contention with top Hindi blockbusters like “Pathaan” and “Baahubali: The Conclusion” in terms of domestic earnings. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie gathered ₹7.50 crore on its third Thursday, bringing its total domestic box office collection to ₹481 crore, three weeks after its release, according to reports.

Gadar 2 made its theatrical debut on August 11 with an initial collection of ₹40 crore, coinciding with the release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2.’ These two movies premiered a day following the release of Rajinikanth’s Tamil film ‘Jailer,’ which has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone. ‘Gadar 2’ is now on track to reach the ₹500 crore benchmark and is anticipated to achieve this feat over the upcoming weekend.

“Gadar 2” presently holds the position of being the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Upon reaching the milestone of ₹400 crore, Sunny Deol conveyed his appreciation by recording a video during a flight. He utilized his Instagram account to express his heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love and support. In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

In the previous week, Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol were present at the film’s success celebration in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol participated in several exclusive film screenings in various cities, including London. Additionally, “Gadar 2” had a unique screening at the New Parliament House in New Delhi, specifically arranged for the members of the Lok Sabha. This special screening spanned three days, offering five showings daily for the Lok Sabha members.

The movie features Sunny Deol reprising his role as the truck driver Tara Singh, with Ameesha Patel playing Sakina once again. Additionally, Utkarsh Sharma, the son of director Anil Sharma, portrays the character of Charanjeet, the son of Tara Singh and Sakina. Notably, Utkarsh had a child role in the 2001 film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” The film also includes Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur in prominent roles.

