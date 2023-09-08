Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Hits the 504 Crore Mark in India in 28 Days

Gadar 2 has grossed Rs 504.10 crores nett in its first 28 days.

Gadar 2 is the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Gadar 2 is the first sequel to achieve all-time blockbuster status.

Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues,’ featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and others, has successfully completed a remarkable four weeks at the Indian box office.

Within its initial 28 days, the film has achieved an unprecedented collection of Rs 504.10 crores nett and continues to thrive, even in the face of new competition from ‘Jawan,’ which has made an astonishing box office debut.

‘Gadar 2’ is well-positioned to establish new all-time records for Hindi-language films in India, likely before the conclusion of its fifth week or at the very beginning of its sixth week. Presently, it ranks as the third highest-grossing Hindi film, trailing only ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Baahubali 2.’

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, much like its predecessor Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has achieved the status of an all-time blockbuster. This unique feat marks the first and only instance in Indian cinema history where two films from the same franchise have secured an all-time blockbuster rating. Although the original Gadar had a higher number of viewers, Gadar 2’s success is particularly sweet as it came during a period when both the actor-director duo had faced skepticism from the industry.

Moreover, it faced tough competition from films like Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2. In the digital age, with a plethora of content available, Gadar 2 managed to draw over 3 crore viewers to theaters, becoming the second Indian film of 2023 to achieve this milestone, following Pathaan.

Gadar 2 Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection:

Day India Nett Collection Week 1 Rs 280.75 crores Week 2 Rs 134.25 crores Week 3 Rs 62.1 crores 4th Friday Rs 4.40 crores 4th Saturday Rs 5.50 crores 4th Sunday Rs 8.50 crores 4th Monday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Tuesday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Wednesday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Thursday Rs 1.10 crores Total Rs 504.10 crores In the context of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, the character Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny Deol) embarks on a mission to Pakistan to reunite with his son, Charanjeet (played by Utkarsh Sharma). Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Sakina in this film. This movie serves as a sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' which was set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition. Also Read Varun Dhawan Praises Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for taking 'Indian cinema higher' Varun Dhawan has heaped praise on Jawan and Atlee Kumar. Varun Dhawan...

updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.