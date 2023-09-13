Super model Neha Taseer Blessed with a Baby Boy

Neha Rajput initially started her career as a model and gained recognition.

Neha Rajput initially started her career as a model and gained recognition for collaborating with many renowned fashion designers. She also ventured into acting briefly and had a successful drama alongside Uzair Jaswal, which was well-received by the public. Eventually, she tied the knot with Shahbaz Taseer, who is known for his roles as an author, activist, and businessman. Their wedding was a beautiful affair, and now the couple has become parents not once, but twice.

Recently, Neha and Shahbaz celebrated the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, joining their existing child. Shahbaz Taseer took to Twitter to share the delightful news in a charming and humorous manner, and Neha Taseer also posted two lovely pictures of their new addition to the family.

