Sydney Sweeney’s 80s birthday look is a vibe

Sydney Sweeney celebrated her birthday this week in grand style by hosting an 80s-themed prom party.

The Euphoria actress donned a pink dress with 80s-inspired makeup and accessories for the occasion. Photographer Amber Asaly, who captured the moments from the birthday celebration, shared them on her Instagram account. Here’s a glimpse of how Sydney marked her special day.

Amber Asaly used her Instagram to showcase snapshots from Sydney’s birthday bash. Everything at the party, from the guests’ attire to the decorations and the cake, was meticulously aligned with the 80s theme. Amber’s photos emphasized Sydney’s stunning appearance at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amber asaly (@amberasaly)

The party exuded a nostalgic ’80s vibe, featuring mirror balls, pink curtains draping the ceiling, and a dazzlingly illuminated dance floor.

Decorations included a white banner adorned with metallic fringe that read “Syd’s Prom,” along with a starry streamer backdrop and color-coordinated balloon arches, all reminiscent of a classic ’80s prom. To add an extra layer of fun, there was a photo booth courtesy of Revolve and Polaroid for the guests to enjoy.