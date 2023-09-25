Advertisement
Syeda Aliza Sultan shares charming pictures with her kids

  • Syeda Aliza Sultan is a young Pakistani social media influencer and model.
  • Syeda Aliza Sultan is a mother of one son and one daughter.
  • She recently shared some new and stunning photographs of her adorable children.
Syeda Aliza Sultan is a young Pakistani social media influencer and model. She got fame after she married famous television and film actor Feroze Khan but the two got separated in 2022. Syeda Aliza Sultan is a mother of one son and one daughter. She has started her career as a social media influencer.

She recently shared some new and stunning photographs of her adorable children. In the pictures, she can be seen twinning with her kids in a white dress. These heartwarming pictures are showcasing the beautiful bond between Aliza and her kids. The picture got immense love and respect from the followers.

Fans are showcasing their love towards Feroze Khan’s children, with special attention on the charming daughter Fatima.

