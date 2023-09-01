Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Her Relationship with Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are rumored to have vacationed in the Maldives together.

Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken about the increased attention on her personal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia said that Vijay Varma is someone she cares about deeply.

Vijay Varma had a candid conversation with paparazzi at Mumbai airport when they playfully inquired about his rumored trip to the Maldives with actor Tamannaah Bhatia. In a recent interview with News18, Tamannaah discussed the increased attention on her personal life, especially since June when she publicly acknowledged her relationship with Vijay Varma, her co-star from “Lust Stories.”

The actor spoke to the portal about the attention directed towards her association with Vijay Varma. “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself.”

She added, “So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career, when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth. Earlier, I would be worried about what my parents would think. However, the beauty is that as I have evolved, they have evolved as well. And I take that as an achievement. I think today, apart from the ill-health of my close ones, nothing else robs me of my happiness.”

In recent events, videos have emerged on social media showing the actor returning from what is rumored to be a vacation in the Maldives with Tamannaah. Both Vijay and Tamannaah were seen at the Mumbai airport around the same time, but they left through separate airport gates.

Although Tamannaah chose to remain silent when questioned about Vijay by the paparazzi, the latter expressed his displeasure when a photographer inquired about the topic, “Maldives ke samandar ke maaze leke aye ho (You have returned after enjoying the Maldives)?” Vijay had said in response before getting into his car, “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte aap (You can’t talk to me like that).”

Ever since Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in a June interview with Film Companion, the couple has been engaging in mutual interactions on social media and discussing their relationship in subsequent interviews. During her conversation with Film Companion, Tamannaah shared insights about Vijay, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Tamannaah’s most recent appearance was in Disney+ Hotstar’s “Aakhri Sach,” where she portrayed the role of the lead investigator. The show is reportedly inspired by the 2018 Burari case. Prior to this, she shared the screen with Rajinikanth in the highly successful movie “Jailer,” which hit theaters on August 10th.

Vijay’s most recent appearance was in JioCinema’s series “Kaalkoot.” He is set to join Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in the upcoming Netflix thriller “Jaane Jaan,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

