Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner was seen second time in one week

Ed Sheeran reveals he wrote song “American Town” inspired by FRIENDS
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have an unusual but heartwarming friendship, and...
Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are setting the bar high for #GirlSquadGoals. They were spotted enjoying another girls’ night out, just a day after Sophie filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, regarding her children returning to England.
It’s worth noting that Taylor had a past relationship with Joe back in 2008, which didn’t end on good terms. With this background, it has certainly sparked the curiosity of many.
After having dinner together in New York City on September 19, Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were spotted hanging out once more on September 21, a Thursday. They were joined by the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana, who are part of the band HAIM and have opened for Swift during her Eras Tour.
On that day, the 27-year-old was seen leaving a fancy hotel in Tribeca, likely after spending time with the singer Anti-Hero. She was wearing a white T-shirt over a gray dress and carrying a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag. Taylor, on the other hand, left the hotel in an off-the-shoulder black top, khaki pants, and black heels.
This get-together happened a few days after Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were seen together on Lafayette Street in New York City. Their outings have been making big news, especially because Sophie’s divorce from Joe Jonas is becoming increasingly complicated.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.