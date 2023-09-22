Advertisement
Edition: English
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner was seen second time in one week

Articles
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner was seen second time in one week

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are setting the bar high for #GirlSquadGoals. They were spotted enjoying another girls’ night out, just a day after Sophie filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, regarding her children returning to England.

It’s worth noting that Taylor had a past relationship with Joe back in 2008, which didn’t end on good terms. With this background, it has certainly sparked the curiosity of many.

Taylor Swift leaving the Tribeca hotel after hanging out with Sophie Turner (Getty Images)

After having dinner together in New York City on September 19, Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were spotted hanging out once more on September 21, a Thursday. They were joined by the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana, who are part of the band HAIM and have opened for Swift during her Eras Tour.

On that day, the 27-year-old was seen leaving a fancy hotel in Tribeca, likely after spending time with the singer Anti-Hero. She was wearing a white T-shirt over a gray dress and carrying a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag. Taylor, on the other hand, left the hotel in an off-the-shoulder black top, khaki pants, and black heels.

Sophie Turner leaving Tribeca hotel after meeting Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

This get-together happened a few days after Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were seen together on Lafayette Street in New York City. Their outings have been making big news, especially because Sophie’s divorce from Joe Jonas is becoming increasingly complicated.

