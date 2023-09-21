Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship: Exploring a casual romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be proceeding cautiously in their emerging relationship.

Recently an Insider revealed to Page Six that, “She (Taylor Swift) and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious,” the insider added, “She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.” The two are “seeing where things go.”