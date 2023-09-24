Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift on Love Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift on Love Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift on Love Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift on Love Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Advertisement
  • Taylor Swift doubts lasting love due to spotlight challenges.
  • She humorously envisions a reclusive future as a “cat lady.”
  • Swift acknowledges relationship complexities despite doubts.
Advertisement

In an old interview with the media group, Taylor Swift opened up about her doubts regarding finding lasting love. The Grammy-winning singer expressed the challenges of dating in the spotlight, stating, “I’ll probably stay single, let’s be honest. No one’s going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it.” She cited the constant presence of “camera flashes” as a deterrent.

Swift humorously referred to herself as a “cat lady” and envisioned a future where she might become increasingly reclusive, saying, “In five years’ time, I’ll be so afraid of everything that I won’t even leave my house.”

Despite her doubts, Swift acknowledged that even in a happy relationship, moments of “confusion, frustration, loneliness, or sadness” are inevitable.

Swift’s high-profile romances have often made headlines, with her ability to transform her experiences into chart-topping songs. Currently, she is linked to NFL player Travis Kelce, who attempted to share his number with her during one of her Eras tour shows in July.

Also Read

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner was seen second time in one week
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner was seen second time in one week

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are setting the bar high for #GirlSquadGoals....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story