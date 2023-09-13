Taylor Swift Shatters Records: ‘Midnights’ Takes VMA Album Of The Year!

Taylor Swift’s album “Midnights” clinched the Album of the Year award.

Swift’s achievements equalled the record for the most wins in a single night.

Swift’s track “Anti-Hero” swept several categories.

Taylor Swift‘s 13th studio album, “Midnights,” secured the Album of the Year award at the MTV Music Video Awards on September 12, and she also claimed three other major categories during the event, marking her fourth major win of the night. According to sources, Taylor Swift “equals the record for most wins in a single night in #VMAs history, with 9.”

Swift’s track “Anti-Hero” triumphed in the categories of Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. Additionally, she received the Artist of the Year accolade, and her elaborate “Eras Tour” was named Show of the Summer.

With 11 nominations, Taylor Swift was the top nominee at this year’s awards and needed just six wins to become the most decorated artist in VMAs history. In another record-breaking achievement, she surpassed her own record for the most Video of the Year wins. She previously won this award in 2015 for “Bad Blood,” in 2019 for “You Need to Calm Down,” and in 2022 for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

The 2023 MTV VMAs were broadcast live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

