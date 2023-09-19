Taylor Swift support Swifties to register to vote

Taylor Swift used her social media platform to encourage her fans.

She shares a message on her Instagram Stories.

She encouraged her Nashville fans to take part in the city’s mayoral election.

The global superstar took to Instagram, where she boasts a massive following of 272 million, to share a message on her Instagram Stories. In her post, the singer-songwriter asked, “Are you registered to vote yet?”

She went on to mention her recent US tour, the Eras Tour, which just completed its first North American leg in August. Taylor expressed how fortunate she felt to connect with her fans at these shows and recognized the power of their voices. She urged them to be prepared to use their voices in the upcoming elections this year.

Taylor Swift’s message concluded with a call to action, directing her followers to “Register to vote in less than 2 minutes at vote.org/nvrd.”

The provided link leads to vote.org’s “Everything You Need to Vote” page, where voters can easily sign up, verify their registration, request absentee ballots, receive election reminders, and check registration deadlines specific to their state.

This isn’t the first time Swift has encouraged her fans to participate in the democratic process. In July, she encouraged her Nashville fans to take part in the city’s mayoral election. She shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with an “I voted today” sticker and urged her followers to make their voices heard in choosing their representatives for the next four years.

The Nashville election was particularly significant, given the backdrop of Tennessee’s controversial legislation, including a law against drag shows that was later ruled unconstitutional. The election took place on August 3 and continued with a run-off on September 14, ultimately declaring progressive candidate Freddie O’Connell as the winner.

Swift’s political involvement began in 2018 when she endorsed Phil Bredesen, the Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee. Since then, she has consistently used her platform to advocate for causes she believes in, including racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights. In 2019, she shared a powerful letter she had written to Republican Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, urging support for the Equality Act, which aims to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

As Taylor Swift’s concert film of her record-breaking tour, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is set to hit theaters on October 13, she will soon embark on the international leg of her live show, beginning in November with performances in Latin America.

