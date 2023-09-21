Taylor Swift Unveils ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Full Tracklist

Taylor Swift has delighted her fans by revealing the titles of the bonus songs and the complete tracklist for her upcoming album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The singer-songwriter engaged her devoted Swifties in a fun and puzzling game to unveil these details.

Swift shared images of the album’s back cover artwork on social media, along with the caption expressing her excitement for the release. The vault track titles, which were hidden as part of the puzzle, include “Is It Over Now?,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” and “Suburban Legends.” Additionally, there is a fifth unnamed song and an untitled track exclusively available at Target.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Advertisement

Fans spent hours cracking codes and solving puzzles related to Taylor Swift’s music, with Google collaborating on the treasure hunt. Millions of riddles were completed globally, and Google celebrated the achievement on Wednesday morning.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is part of Swift’s project to re-record her earlier albums. It was recorded at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during her Eras Tour performances and is set to be released on October 27, offering fans a nostalgic and refreshed take on the beloved album.

Also Read When Taylor Swift failed to recognize her own song Shake It Off Three years ago, Taylor Swift made an appearance on The Tonight Show...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.