Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, renowned for her record-breaking achievements, revealed on Tuesday that her documentary film chronicling her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be shown to audiences around the globe.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Anti-Hero singer declared, “We’re not just taking the tour worldwide…”

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres worldwide on October 13,” wrote Swift with a link to her website where the participating countries were listed.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Advertisement

The official list of participating territories for the Eras Tour screening event revealed that Pakistan has been included. The film, titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is scheduled for release from October 13 onwards and may potentially be screened in cinemas nationwide. This comes as a surprise, as Taylor Swift had previously announced that the movie would be exclusively released in North America.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The singer’s movie gives big theater chains like AMC Entertainment, Cineplex, and Cinemark a popular movie to show while Hollywood deals with strikes by actors and writers, helping them keep their screens busy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Selena Gomez reveals how she met Taylor Swift 14 years ago, ‘We both dated the Jonas brothers’
Selena Gomez reveals how she met Taylor Swift 14 years ago, ‘We both dated the Jonas brothers’

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift share an enduring friendship, having consistently supported...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Showbiz News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story