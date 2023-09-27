Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, renowned for her record-breaking achievements, revealed on Tuesday that her documentary film chronicling her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be shown to audiences around the globe.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Anti-Hero singer declared, “We’re not just taking the tour worldwide…”

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres worldwide on October 13,” wrote Swift with a link to her website where the participating countries were listed.

