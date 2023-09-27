Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Selena Gomez reveals how she met Taylor Swift 14 years ago, ‘We both dated the Jonas brothers’
Pop sensation Taylor Swift, renowned for her record-breaking achievements, revealed on Tuesday that her documentary film chronicling her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be shown to audiences around the globe.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the Anti-Hero singer declared, “We’re not just taking the tour worldwide…”
“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres worldwide on October 13,” wrote Swift with a link to her website where the participating countries were listed.
The official list of participating territories for the Eras Tour screening event revealed that Pakistan has been included. The film, titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is scheduled for release from October 13 onwards and may potentially be screened in cinemas nationwide. This comes as a surprise, as Taylor Swift had previously announced that the movie would be exclusively released in North America.
The singer’s movie gives big theater chains like AMC Entertainment, Cineplex, and Cinemark a popular movie to show while Hollywood deals with strikes by actors and writers, helping them keep their screens busy.
