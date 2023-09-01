Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie breaks pre-sale records

Taylor Swift announces a new venture to her Eras Tour shows.

This one happens to be a movie on and about the Eras tour, titled the same.

Advertisement The release and streaming details of the movie have been announced.

Taylor Swift has surprised everyone by announcing a new movie about her Eras Tour, just when people thought the tour couldn’t get any more successful.

The movie already has a trailer out, and fans who couldn’t attend the tour are eagerly waiting to know its release date. What’s interesting is that even before hitting the big screen, the movie is making waves. It has achieved impressive pre-sale numbers for tickets, and there’s a lot of anticipation about how much it will earn. Let’s take a look at the ticket pre-sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming film.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Advertisement

Advertisement In an incredible achievement, ticket sales for AMC’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” have exceeded $10 million since they went on sale at 7:15 a.m. CT today. According to the report from Deadline, it’s expected that this pre-sale number will go even higher by the end of the day, suggesting that the movie is poised for a remarkable success at the box office. The information also tells us that the movie will be in theaters for four weekends and has the potential to become one of the biggest box office hits in recent memory. Advertisement Advertisement The Eras Tour is expected to generate a whopping $1 billion in a relatively short time. What’s intriguing is that the movie based on the tour is projected to make approximately $30-40 million during its opening. Since it will initially be released exclusively in the US, there are some limitations on its earnings. However, once it becomes available internationally, the film has the potential to become one of the most successful movies featuring a singing superstar. Keep an eye out for the release date of the movie. Also Read Ellie Goulding says ‘I’m ok!’ after being grazed by firework during a concert Ellie Goulding faces a harrowing incident during her performance at the Victorious... Advertisement Advertisement