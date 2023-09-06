The Osbournes soon release the New Podcast

After a five-year break, the Osbourne family is making a comeback with their podcast. The second season of “The Osbournes” podcast, featuring Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne along with their children Kelly and Jack Osbourne, is set to launch on September 12th.

Jack shared the news on Instagram, announcing the family’s podcast revival. The podcast promises to deliver laughter, stories, and good vibes. They plan to explore various topics, including celebrity, true crime, rock and roll, and culture. The episodes, totaling 20, will be recorded at Ozzy and Sharon’s home and will be available in both video and audio formats.

In addition to the announcement, the Osbournes shared a teaser trailer in which they discuss unusual topics, including sex cults and strange animal behavior. The trailer showcases the family’s signature humor and candid conversations.

“The Osbournes” podcast revival follows their iconic reality TV show, “The Osbournes,” which played a significant role in the early days of reality television. The show provided viewers with a glimpse into the daily lives of the Osbourne family, including moments of personal challenges and triumphs, such as Sharon’s battle with cancer and Ozzy’s ATV accident.

