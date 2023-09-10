‘The Tonight Show’ Staff Backs Jimmy Fallon Amidst Workplace Controversy

Employees of Jimmy Fallon‘s “The Tonight Show” have stepped up to support their host amidst allegations of a toxic workplace.

Four current staff members of the show shared their thoughts with a publication, emphasizing that Fallon has always made them feel like “family.” According to anonymous producers, Fallon is a “supportive” and “collaborative” leader who fosters a sense of belonging among the team.

These producers contradicted claims of Jimmy Fallon belittling his staff, with one mentioning that they’ve never witnessed him snapping at anyone. These comments follow a Rolling Stone exposé in which former staff members accused Fallon of creating a toxic work environment for years, describing his behavior as “erratic” and mentioning “hissy fits.”

However, the anonymous current employees presented a different perspective, stating that the work environment at the 30 Rock offices feels more like a home than a workplace. They also noted that while Fallon sticks to his beliefs, he remains respectful of those who disagree with him and is open to changing his opinions.

After the exposé, Jimmy Fallon issued an apology, and Jerry Seinfeld, who witnessed one of the alleged incidents, defended Fallon, describing the accusations as “idiotic twisting of events.”

