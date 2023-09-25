The WWE legend hulk is now officially married with his third wife

Hogan proposed to the yoga instructor in July with a ring that was worth over $500,000.

The 70-year-old has been married twice before, with his most recent marriage ending in 2021.

WWE is the Wrestling Entertainment is an American and people love to support their favorite Wrestlers in the ring. There are many famous wrestlers living in America one of them is the legend Hulk whose real name is Terry Bollea recently announced his third marriage with the yoga instructor Sky Daily in an intimate ceremony.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in an Instagram video that has since been deleted.

“Sky changed his life. He is the happiest he’s ever been – literally over the moon. If a guy like Hulk could glow, then he’d be glowing,” a family friend told a media outlet.

“It was a low-key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly, Brooke did not show up.”

Sky previously admitted to being swept off her feet by the former WWE star. She said “I wasn’t allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn’t seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling.”

“But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand.”

“He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet. He is my ultimate male.”

