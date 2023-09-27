Three places where you can watch Korean famous series Cobweb

What’s new in Paris Fashion Week 2023?
South Korean movie ‘Cobweb,’ is a black comedy series which is directed by Kim Jee-woon that debuted at Cannes this year. The film is released today in all over the world.
The film has a unique storytelling style as it shifts between being a movie within a movie. Its transitions between color and black-and-white scenes let people dive deeper into this film. The film features the famous actor Jeon Yeo-been.
Cobweb is a period black comedy that moves around a movie director named Kim, who needs just two more days of reshoots to craft a new ending to his latest film but faces many challenges in between.
The movie cast involves:
However, the movie has not been released in Pakistan, it has only been released in Korea. The production team did not reveal who will be able to stream the movie online.
