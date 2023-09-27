Three places where you can watch Korean famous series Cobweb

South Korean movie ‘Cobweb,’ is a black comedy series which is directed by Kim Jee-woon that debuted at Cannes this year. The film is released today in all over the world.

The film has a unique storytelling style as it shifts between being a movie within a movie. Its transitions between color and black-and-white scenes let people dive deeper into this film. The film features the famous actor Jeon Yeo-been.

Cobweb is a period black comedy that moves around a movie director named Kim, who needs just two more days of reshoots to craft a new ending to his latest film but faces many challenges in between.

The movie cast involves:

Song Kang-ho as Kim Yeo

Oh Jung-se as Kang Ho-se

Jeon Yeo-been as Shin Mi-do

Krystal Jung as Han Yu-rim

Jang Young-nam as Chairman Baek

Jung In-ki as Hunter

Park Jung-soo as Mrs. Oh

Shin Sung-pil as Mr. Baek

Kim Min-Jae as Chief Kim

Kim Joong-hee as Detective Gu

Jung Woo-sung as Director Shin / Shin Sang-ho

However, the movie has not been released in Pakistan, it has only been released in Korea. The production team did not reveal who will be able to stream the movie online.

