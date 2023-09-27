Advertisement
Three places where you can watch Korean famous series Cobweb

Articles
Three places where you can watch Korean famous series Cobweb

South Korean movie ‘Cobweb,’ is a black comedy series which is directed by Kim Jee-woon that debuted at Cannes this year. The film is released today in all over the world.

The film has a unique storytelling style as it shifts between being a movie within a movie. Its transitions between color and black-and-white scenes let people dive deeper into this film. The film features the famous actor Jeon Yeo-been.

Cobweb is a period black comedy that moves around a movie director named Kim, who needs just two more days of reshoots to craft a new ending to his latest film but faces many challenges in between.

The movie cast involves:

  • Song Kang-ho as Kim Yeo
  • Im Soo-Jung as Lee Min-mi
  • Oh Jung-se as Kang Ho-se
  • Jeon Yeo-been as Shin Mi-do
  • Krystal Jung as Han Yu-rim
  • Jang Young-nam as Chairman Baek
  • Jung In-ki as Hunter
  • Jang Nam-yeol as Park Joo-sa
  • Park Jung-soo as Mrs. Oh
  • Shin Sung-pil as Mr. Baek
  • Kim Min-Jae as Chief Kim
  • Kim Joong-hee as Detective Gu
  • Jung Woo-sung as Director Shin / Shin Sang-ho
  • Where can you watch Cobweb?

However, the movie has not been released in Pakistan, it has only been released in Korea. The production team did not reveal who will be able to stream the movie online.

