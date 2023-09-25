Advertisement
date 2023-09-25
TikToker Ali Hyderabadi Shares Mehendi Ceremony Snaps

Articles
TikToker Ali Hyderabadi Shares Mehendi Ceremony Snaps
  • Ali Hyderabadi, a prominent TikTok figure, has transitioned to fame on other social media platforms.
  • Ali and Zainab Ali’s Nikkah ceremony took place a few months ago.
  • The couple celebrated their mehndi with traditional yellow attire, dancing and sharing moments with friends and family.
In Pakistan, TikTok has become a successful platform, with many individuals building careers, personal brands, and large followings. These TikTok stars have expanded their audience to various social media platforms.

They’re known for being more open about their personal lives compared to traditional celebrities, which attracts a significant viewership.

Ali Hyderabadi, a prominent TikTok personality, has also gained fame on other social media platforms.

A few months ago, Ali Hyderabadi got married to Zainab Ali in a Nikkah ceremony. Now, their wedding festivities have kicked off. Last night, they celebrated their mehndi with close friends and family.

The couple wore traditional mehndi-yellow attire, danced joyfully, and shared photos and videos with their fans.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Akhtar Ali (@alii_khan110)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Akhtar Ali (@alii_khan110)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Akhtar Ali (@alii_khan110)

