Tom Brady & Irina Shayk: Still ‘Romantically Involved’ After Cooper’s Trip

The relationship of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk is not taking a break. After Irina’s Italy trip with her ex, Bradley Cooper, and their six-year-old daughter, Lea, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are still together.

An insider closer to the stars revealed that Irina and Tom are still dating are in love with each other.

This confirmation came into the spotlight after Irina Shayk’s Instagram post in which Bradley Cooper could be seen shirtless and laughing on the beach. This Insta post of Irina raised doubts among public.

Bothe the celebrity stars and ex couple papered basking in the sun in black shorts.

In 2019, The Star Is Born actor and director separated from each other after spending more than four years together. They are co-parenting their six year old daughter, Lea, together.

Even after parting ways from each other and ending their romantic relationship, they are committed to look after their daughter, Lea.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s intriguing relationship began in June when they met at a mutual friend’s wedding on the scenic island of Sardinia.

Some reports suggested that supermodel Irina won seven-time Super Bowl champion during the ravishing wedding of rich art dealer Joe Nahmad.

Nevertheless, Shayk’s representative dismissed all the claims calling them totally ‘fictional.’

