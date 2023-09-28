Advertisement
Tomb Raider anime teaser: Hayley Atwell's Lara Croft is ready to raid tombs

Netflix has released a sneak peek teaser for their upcoming anime series titled “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft,” featuring the return of Lara Croft on a new global adventure. The series stars Hayley Atwell as the lead character.

Ever since her debut in 1996, Lara Croft has evolved into one of the most iconic personas in the world of video games. With a portfolio encompassing 19 video games, three movies, and a range of novels and comics, her popularity remains undiminished, much like it was two decades ago. Keeping pace with the excitement, Netflix is now entering the scene with the animated series “Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft,” scheduled for release in 2024.

This series is a part of the character’s more recent storyline, which started in 2013 with a complete reboot of the game universe through “Tomb Raider” and was followed by “Rise of the Tomb Raider” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider.” Currently, there are no specifics available regarding the plot of this particular installment in the narrative.

Hayley Atwell, known for her roles in “Agent Carter” and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” provides her voice for the legendary archaeologist in the teaser.

In the teaser, we witness the iconic character using a bow and arrow, exploring shadowy caves, and discovering enigmatic artifacts.

The teaser is brief and plot points are scarce, but we do know that the series will be arriving sometime next year.

