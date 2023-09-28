Top 5 celebrity brides who totally nailed their wedding day looks!

Top 5 celebrity brides who totally nailed their wedding day looks!

Articles
Advertisement
Top 5 celebrity brides who totally nailed their wedding day looks!

Top 5 celebrity brides who totally nailed their wedding day looks!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bridal appearances are a constant focus in both TV dramas, films, and fashion photo shoots. Our beloved actresses strive to create the most captivating looks that suit their characters and the storyline of the dramas. Consequently, bridal styles always receive significant attention.

Ayeza Khan’s recent bridal look in “Mein” earned praise for its fusion of contemporary and modern elements. Here, we showcase several bridal looks that have garnered immense love in the dramas, proving that these divas truly excel in the art of styling.

Ayeza Khan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mubashira Jaffar undeniably excelled in her portrayal of a bride in “Mein.” Ayeza Khan dazzled in a contemporary bridal ensemble, complemented by the latest emerald jewelry trend, looking absolutely stunning.

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Sarah Khan

Advertisement
Advertisement

If you’re in search of understated inspiration for your bridal look, Sarah Khan is here to provide just that. Her graceful soft pink bridal attire in “Raqs e Bismil” is a delightful choice, perfect for a Nikkah or a simple ceremony.

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Sajal Aly

Advertisement

Viewers were left stunned when Sajal’s character met her demise in “Ishq e Laa,” but her portrayal of the bridal look was simply exceptional. Her choice of gold attire, subtle makeup, and beautifully matching jewelry was undoubtedly a standout winner.

Advertisement

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Hania Aamir

Advertisement

Hania is making quite the style statement, giving Ayeza Khan some tough competition with her recent looks. Her bridal appearance in “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” gained massive popularity for all the right reasons, and she appeared exceptionally stunning, almost otherworldly.

Advertisement

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Sohai Ali Abro

Advertisement

Sohai Ali Abro offers a captivating option for brides who adore white. She looked absolutely stunning in a white gharara ensemble, beautifully complemented by traditional jewelry and understated makeup.

Top 10 Bridal Looks In Pakistani Dramas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Showbiz News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story