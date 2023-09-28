Top 5 celebrity brides who totally nailed their wedding day looks!

Bridal appearances are a constant focus in both TV dramas, films, and fashion photo shoots. Our beloved actresses strive to create the most captivating looks that suit their characters and the storyline of the dramas. Consequently, bridal styles always receive significant attention.
Ayeza Khan’s recent bridal look in “Mein” earned praise for its fusion of contemporary and modern elements. Here, we showcase several bridal looks that have garnered immense love in the dramas, proving that these divas truly excel in the art of styling.
Ayeza Khan
Mubashira Jaffar undeniably excelled in her portrayal of a bride in “Mein.” Ayeza Khan dazzled in a contemporary bridal ensemble, complemented by the latest emerald jewelry trend, looking absolutely stunning.
Sarah Khan
If you’re in search of understated inspiration for your bridal look, Sarah Khan is here to provide just that. Her graceful soft pink bridal attire in “Raqs e Bismil” is a delightful choice, perfect for a Nikkah or a simple ceremony.
Sajal Aly
Viewers were left stunned when Sajal’s character met her demise in “Ishq e Laa,” but her portrayal of the bridal look was simply exceptional. Her choice of gold attire, subtle makeup, and beautifully matching jewelry was undoubtedly a standout winner.
Hania Aamir
Hania is making quite the style statement, giving Ayeza Khan some tough competition with her recent looks. Her bridal appearance in “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” gained massive popularity for all the right reasons, and she appeared exceptionally stunning, almost otherworldly.
Sohai Ali Abro
Sohai Ali Abro offers a captivating option for brides who adore white. She looked absolutely stunning in a white gharara ensemble, beautifully complemented by traditional jewelry and understated makeup.
