The MTV VMAs were the most anticipated event of the week, and the show did not disappoint. From Taylor Swift winning Video of the Year to Shakira’s fiery performance, the night was full of memorable moments.

Here are five of the best highlights from the 2023 Video Music Awards:

The Selena-Taylor reunion

The reunion of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift was a hot topic on the internet shortly after a photo of them together was posted. The two singers posed for the camera and hugged, and Gomez even posted the photo on her Instagram Stories with a humorous caption. She wrote, “She looks stunning and I look constipated. Typical.”

Taylor Swift creates history

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home a total of 9 awards. She won the Video of the Year award for her song “Anti-Hero,” making her the only person to win the award four times.

She also won awards for Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Show of the Summer. With 23 VMAs, Swift is now the second-most awarded artist in the show’s history, behind Beyoncé.

Ice Spice debuts her first VMA

Ice Spice, the young rapper who rose to fame after her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie,” was also present at the awards.

She was nominated for Best New Artist and gave a memorable acceptance speech. She thanked her fans, who she called her “munchkins,” as well as her producer and label.

NSYNC reunion

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards opened with a bang when NSYNC reunited for the first time in almost a decade. The boy band, consisting of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took the stage to present the award for Best Pop.

When Taylor Swift won the award, she thanked NSYNC for being there. “You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

Diddy gets the Global Icon Award

Grammy-winning hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. He performed a medley of his greatest hits on stage, with collaborators Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole, as well as his twins and son.

Diddy expressed his gratitude, reflecting on his journey from being a paperboy to pursuing his broken football dreams, and ultimately finding success in music. His daughters, D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance Combs, praised their father’s achievement. Diddy also announced his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, and recently returned publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists, prioritizing the financial well-being of artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

