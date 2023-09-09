Travis Barker’s Stage Return Post-Kourtney Kardashian’s Surgery

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, has returned to the stage following a brief hiatus prompted by his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s emergency surgery during her pregnancy. The band resumed their live performances in Antwerp, Belgium, after canceling several shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin due to what was described as “an urgent family matter” involving Barker.

In an Instagram post, Barker shared a video of his return to the tour, expressing his excitement for the first day back. The clip also captured a touching moment as he handed his drumsticks to an emotional fan.

Barker’s Instagram Stories offered glimpses of their time in Belgium, including a tour of a church. Later that evening, Blink-182 took to the stage in Antwerp, delighting concertgoers with their hit songs.

Days before the concert, Barker reassured fans on social media that the European tour would resume, thanking everyone for their support and providing an update on Kourtney’s well-being. Kourtney had undergone “urgent fetal surgery” and shared her gratitude for her doctors’ lifesaving efforts.

The couple’s ordeal drew attention and empathy from fans worldwide, highlighting the importance of family and health in the midst of a busy tour schedule.

