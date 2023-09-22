Trendy guy Samar Jafri talks about how he missed a drama because of his looks

Samar Abbas Jafri has become the industry’s newest sensation because of his acting in a new viral and trendy drama in which he gets married earlier than his age. His performance has captivated millions of viewers, and his presence on social media is hard to miss.

Fans are eagerly hoping for a happy ending to the story, given all the trials they’ve endured. This role marks a turning point in Samar’s career, showcasing his talent alongside well-established actors.