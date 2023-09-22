Trendy guy Samar Jafri talks about how he missed a drama because of his looks

Fiza Ali reveals bitter reality about showbiz, ‘I want to report them’
Samar Abbas Jafri has become the industry’s newest sensation because of his acting in a new viral and trendy drama in which he gets married earlier than his age. His performance has captivated millions of viewers, and his presence on social media is hard to miss.
Fans are eagerly hoping for a happy ending to the story, given all the trials they’ve endured. This role marks a turning point in Samar’s career, showcasing his talent alongside well-established actors.
Samar made a guest appearance on an interview where he shared insights into his acting journey and the lessons he’s gathered over the years. In a surprising revelation, he disclosed that his path to his current role took a challenging 11-year journey, largely unknown to the world.
His uncles played a pivotal role in nurturing his talents as both an actor and a singer. However, he delved into his experience with commercials and the numerous auditions he had to persevere through.
He revealed that there were occasions when he was unexpectedly replaced in dramas just before filming. On some occasions, fellow actors would remark that he didn’t resemble their son, while at other times, comments about his fair complexion or tall stature arose as issues.
Being an outsider to the industry, he emphasized the immense effort he had to invest in earning a chance. At one juncture, he even harbored doubts about his prospects of succeeding in the entertainment world.
