Trouble Returns: A$AP Rocky Faces Legal Heat Over 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky faces a lawsuit from former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli.

Rocky was previously arrested in April 2021 for a separate shooting incident at LAX.

The lawsuit also targets Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, for defamation.

A$AP Rocky is facing a lawsuit from former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli related to a November 2021 shooting incident. Legal documents reveal that Relli has accused the 34-year-old rapper of shooting him following a Hollywood altercation. Additionally, the lawsuit targets Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, for alleged defamation stemming from press statements.

A$AP Rocky had previously been arrested in April of the previous year in connection to a shooting incident at LAX while disembarking from a private jet with his longtime partner, Rihanna. The criminal case related to this incident is still pending, and Rocky has entered a not guilty plea.

According to Relli, Tacopina’s defense campaign for the RIOT rapper portrayed him as a “liar,” “money grabber,” and an “extortionist.” Relli claims that this campaign led to death threats and online harassment, severely impacting his mental health, to the extent that he sought therapy.

In his lawsuit, the alleged victim is seeking punitive damages and reimbursement for legal fees. In response, Tacopino dismissed the lawsuit as a “publicity stunt” that would ultimately backfire. He welcomed the lawsuit, emphasizing that it would expose the alleged fraud committed by Relli, potentially making his lawyers liable for legal fees.

