Twinkle Khanna Pens Sweet Birthday Note for her son Aarav

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav, celebrated his 21st birthday on September 15. To mark the occasion, his mother, Twinkle, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post.

Twinkle Khanna, a proud mother, praised her son Aarav’s “unfailing kindness” in her birthday wish for him. Her actor husband Akshay Kumar also wrote a sweet note for Aarav.

“Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already 😉 Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad,” wrote Akshay.

Twinkle wrote in her caption, “All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it’s time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:) Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you.”

Twinkle Khanna said last year that she had funded the education of her and her husband Akshay Kumar’s children, Aarav and Nitara. She also said that she took a Masters course using her own savings.

Twinkle had said, “So I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself. I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas.”

She also added, “I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why am I working, if I am not spending on anything.”

Twinkle Khanna started her acting career in 1995 with the film Barsaat. She quit acting after her 2001 film Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega. In 2015, she made her debut as a writer with the non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones. She then wrote an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017, and a fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018.

