Unseen Pics: TikTok Star Iqra Kanwal’s Nikkah Photos Go Viral

Iqra Kanwal’s Nikah took place with Areeb Pervaiz.

She delighted her fans by sharing candid moments from the Nikah ceremony.

Iqra looked stunning in a traditional golden and white Lehenga.

Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation, Iqra Kanwal, recently tied the knot with Areeb Pervaiz in a Nikah ceremony held on a Friday.

Sharing her joyous moments with her online followers, the social media influencer posted candid snapshots from her Nikah ceremony.

On this significant day, Iqra graced the occasion wearing a traditional Lehenga in golden and white hues, adorned with intricate mirror and stone embellishments.

The photos show the couple posing for the Nikah photoshoot, and they were a treat for fans.

See the Unseen Photos:

