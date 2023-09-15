Urwa Hocane’s Touching Birthday Greeting To Husband Farhan Saeed

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Butt continue to capture hearts.

Their journey in the entertainment industry has become a symbol of enduring love.

Urwa recently shared a touching birthday tribute to her husband, Farhan Saeed.

The beloved celebrity couple, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Butt, have once again enchanted everyone with their heartfelt expressions of love, this time in celebration of a birthday.

Urwa Hocane, a talented actress, and Farhan Saeed, a versatile singer and actor, have become synonymous with love, elegance, and grand gestures. Their journey together has exemplified the enduring power of love within the glamorous and fast-paced entertainment industry.

Recently, on her Instagram, Hocane shared a heartfelt tribute to her dear husband, Farhan Saeed, on the occasion of his birthday. The post was more than a mere recognition of the day; it was a sincere declaration of love that left their fans deeply moved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

She expressed, “Zindagi dhoop tum ghana saya! ❤️ Can’t put in better words how grateful I am for your companionship & love, to have you by my side, my most wonderful human at heart & of course the most handsome! Happiest birthday to you @farhan_saeed! I love you!” Her husband responded with a simple “Love you” and a red heart emoji.

Earlier this year, the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, dispelled all rumors of separation. They had temporarily stopped posting pictures together and remained silent about their relationship status, even during the promotion of their film “Tich Button.” However, they returned to sharing affectionate pictures on Instagram.

Their grand wedding in 2016 featured an intimate celebration at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, including three dholkis, a nikkah ceremony, a qawwali night, and a star-studded reception. Their love story commenced when Saeed proposed to Hocane at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

