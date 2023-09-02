Usama Khan Open up About his Relationship with Zainab Shabbir

Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are both accomplished Pakistani actors.

They share a strong connection that they often describe as a deep friendship.

Many fans speculate that they are a couple.

The duo has collaborated on various television dramas, including their joint debut in the soap series.

A few months back, Zainab and Usama were seen together in Northern Pakistan, accompanied by their close friends from the media industry.

Usama Khan recently participated in an interview where he addressed inquiries about fans who persistently support their pairing.

Talking with Momin Saqib, Usama Khan said, “I Went to Kashmir with my parents, we were sitting in the car when a lady knocked the glass and asked me, ‘where is your wife Zainab ?. Two girls shouted from a bus, “Oh! here is Zainab’s fiance’, my father,then, asked me, ‘are you engaged?’. Once, my father’s friends even congratulated him and said, ‘mark my words your son has been engaged to Zainab, now give a dinner to me’. Well, I am not engaged to Zainab Shabbir, it’s just that the fans have assumed it themselves”.

