Ushna Shah Shares The Anecdote Of How Her Father Left Her

Ushna Shah shared a heartfelt anecdote about her father’s abandonment.

Ushna credited her strong mother for her success.

She expressed her desire to engage in a narrative that addresses divorce.

Actress Ushna Shah joined a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) where users were sharing anecdotes about their fathers. The ‘Habs’ actress shared a poignant story about her father’s abandonment, stating, “Went to buy a pack of cigarettes when I was an infant, will be back any minute…”

Went to buy a pack of cigarettes when I was an infant, will be back any minute… https://t.co/VLJOMTPjPh — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) September 22, 2023

Her tweet prompted expressions of sympathy from users, but Ushna credited her strong mother for helping her become a successful woman despite her father’s absence.

Not at all. Allah gave me a superwoman for a mother, alhamdulilah 💪 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) September 22, 2023

Previously, UShna Shah discussed the scripts she often works on, noting how they tend to perpetuate a sense of shame surrounding divorce. Ushna revealed her personal connection to this issue as the child of a hardworking single mother who held three jobs to support her family. She expressed her desire to be part of a story that addresses the stigma associated with divorce and challenges the shame of being single afterward. Such a story, she explained, would celebrate the journey to independence and happiness. However, Ushna acknowledged the difficulty of convincing producers to support such a daring script that might face societal backlash.

