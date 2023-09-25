Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah Shares The Anecdote Of How Her Father Left Her

Ushna Shah Shares The Anecdote Of How Her Father Left Her

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah Shares The Anecdote Of How Her Father Left Her

Ushna Shah Shares The Anecdote Of How Her Father Left Her

Advertisement
  • Ushna Shah shared a heartfelt anecdote about her father’s abandonment.
  • Ushna credited her strong mother for her success.
  • She expressed her desire to engage in a narrative that addresses divorce.
Advertisement

Actress Ushna Shah joined a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) where users were sharing anecdotes about their fathers. The ‘Habs’ actress shared a poignant story about her father’s abandonment, stating, “Went to buy a pack of cigarettes when I was an infant, will be back any minute…”

Her tweet prompted expressions of sympathy from users, but Ushna credited her strong mother for helping her become a successful woman despite her father’s absence.

Advertisement

Previously, UShna Shah discussed the scripts she often works on, noting how they tend to perpetuate a sense of shame surrounding divorce. Ushna revealed her personal connection to this issue as the child of a hardworking single mother who held three jobs to support her family. She expressed her desire to be part of a story that addresses the stigma associated with divorce and challenges the shame of being single afterward. Such a story, she explained, would celebrate the journey to independence and happiness. However, Ushna acknowledged the difficulty of convincing producers to support such a daring script that might face societal backlash.

Also Read

Ushna Shah Unveils Exciting Details About Her Upcoming Project “Gher”
Ushna Shah Unveils Exciting Details About Her Upcoming Project “Gher”

In Pakistan's dynamic entertainment landscape, one name stands out, captivating audiences with...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story