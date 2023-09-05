Ushna Shah Unveils Exciting Details About Her Upcoming Project “Gher”

In Pakistan’s dynamic entertainment landscape, one name stands out, captivating audiences with her beauty and undeniable talent – Ushna Shah. With over ten years of acting experience, she has become a celebrated figure, leaving a lasting impression with her memorable performances and winning the hearts of viewers. From her recent marriage to her highly-anticipated upcoming drama, Ushna Shah remains a compelling presence in the realm of Pakistani entertainment.

During a recent event, Shah shared insights about her upcoming drama series in a conversation with journalist Irfan. She offered a sneak peek into the project, stating, ‘I’m currently working on a drama titled ‘Gher,’ although the production team might decide to change this working title. My upcoming drama features an impressive ensemble cast, including Usman Mukhtar and Adeel Hussain. It is under the skilled direction of Yasir Nawaz and boasts a script by Zanjabeel Asim Shah.’

In this drama, Shah takes on a familiar character archetype, portraying the role of an innocent girl. She commented, ‘I’ve had the opportunity to play various negative characters that I thoroughly enjoyed, and I may explore such roles again in the future. However, in this particular drama, I embody the classic ‘good girl’ character.’

With Yasir Nawaz at the helm and Zanjabeel Asim Shah penning the script, ‘Gher’ holds the promise of being a remarkable addition to Ushna’s body of work.

The actor made her debut in 2013 with ‘Khudgarz’ and has since delivered outstanding performances in hit projects such as ‘Bashar Momin,’ ‘Alif Allah Aur Insaan,’ and ‘Lashkara.’

