Usman Mukhtar Addresses Backlash Over ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’

Some dramas always generate significant anticipation even before they air, and ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’ was one such example. We had Mahira Khan making a comeback, Usman Mukhtar returning as a solo hero, and Kubra Khan in a negative role, all in a story penned by Umera Ahmed. The excitement was palpable, and the OST added to the drama’s charm. However, one thing that came with a male lead was criticism, and a lot of it.

Usman Mukhtar portrayed the character Aswad in the drama, and Aswad’s treatment of the female lead Mehreen, played by Mahira Khan, didn’t sit well with the audience. People were not pleased with Aswad, and Usman managed to make the character incredibly believable. There was a considerable backlash, with people expressing their criticism of Usman, aka Aswad, on the internet.

During a guest appearance on ‘Mazaaq Raat,’ Usman revealed that he anticipated some backlash for Aswad when he first read the script. He had no reservations about the story focusing more on the two female characters, as long as the story was compelling. However, he didn’t expect the backlash to be of this magnitude.

