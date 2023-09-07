Usman Mukhtar speaks out about backlash for his character Aswad

Usman Mukhtar played the lead character Aswad, who was cruel to the female protagonist Mehreen.

Many people were not pleased with Aswad’s character.

He knew there would be backlash for Aswad, but he had no issues.

Hum kahan Ke sachay Thay was one of those dramas that received a lot of attention before it ever aired.

We have Mahira Khan making a comeback, Usman Mukhtar returning as a solo hero, and Kubra Khan playing a bad part in a story penned by Umera Ahmed.

The buzz was real, and the OST further added to the drama’s popularity. But one thing that came for the male lead was a lot of blowback.

People were not pleased with Aswad, and Usman made the persona very convincing. There was a lot of pushback at the time, and people were heavily criticising UUsman alias Aswad on the internet.

Usman appeared on Mazaaq Raat and explained that when he read the script, he knew there would be blowback for Aswad, but because the plot was strong, he had no issues about the story focusing on the two female characters much more. But he had no idea the extent of the blowback would be so severe.

