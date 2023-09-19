Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Visit Arpita Khan’s Home for Ganpati Darshan

Bollywood celebrities celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervor and positivity.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal visit Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganpati Darshan.

Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita and Alvira perform a puja and welcome Lord Ganpati at their Bandra home.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities are joining in the nationwide celebration of this holy day. This festival promotes joy, positivity, and unity, and our Bollywood stars are no exception in commemorating it.

Celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia, as well as Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Additionally, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, were seen visiting Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganpati Darshan.

On the auspicious day of September 19, Varun Dhawan, the actor known for his role in “Badlapur,” was seen alongside his wife, Natasha Dalal, as they visited the home of Arpita Khan, the sister of Salman Khan, for Ganpati Darshan.

To mark the special occasion, Varun donned a purple kurta paired with white pajamas and Kolhapuri chappals, while his beautiful wife, Natasha Dalal, wore an intricately embroidered light pink traditional outfit with subtle makeup. She completed her look with a silver clutch.

The couple, without a doubt, appeared incredibly adorable together. Varun and Natasha greeted the photographers and even posed with warm smiles for them.

In observance of the sacred festivities, Salman Khan’s sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, along with their mother Salma Khan, were seen at their Bandra residence. The three of them conducted a puja and paid their respects to Lord Ganpati as they welcomed Him into their home.

Arpita and Alvira both adorned traditional Salwar Kameez outfits for the occasion. Arpita selected a light pink Kurta with floral prints, while her sister Alvira, who is a producer and fashion designer, wore a white floral-printed suit.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities also shared warm wishes on their social media platforms, extending greetings to their fans and followers.

Akshay Kumar, using the platform X (formerly Twitter), posted a message earlier this morning, “As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with a folded hand emoji”.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty posted an image of Lord Ganesha and added a caption to the post, “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!”

The accomplished actor, Varun Dhawan, recently appeared in Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Bawaal,” co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, Varun is immersed in his upcoming project, “VD18,” under the direction of Atlee Kumar.

This collaboration marks their first venture together. In an exclusive interview, Varun delighted fans with news about the Dulhania franchise, confirming his eagerness to continue it. He mentioned that director Shashank Khaitan is presently crafting a script for their next installment.

