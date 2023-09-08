Varun Dhawan Praises Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for taking ‘Indian cinema higher’

Varun Dhawan has heaped praise on Jawan and Atlee Kumar.

Varun Dhawan is set to collaborate with Atlee Kumar for an upcoming action-packed drama.

Jawan has taken an impressive international leap, raking in an estimated $4.65 million (approximately Rs. 38.50 crores) on its opening day.

After the release of ‘Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated project ‘Jawan’ hit the screens on September 7, delivering the expected fireworks.

The film has ignited the big screens, drawing ecstatic reactions from die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans who are thrilled by his explosive performance and on-screen chemistry with debutant Nayanthara. ‘Jawan’ is living up to its promise of high-octane entertainment, not only garnering praise from fans but also receiving unanimous acclaim from the film industry.

Numerous celebrities, following a special screening, took to their social media platforms to express their admiration for the film. Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar hailed SRK as the ‘Emperor,’ and Kiara Advani showered the film with fire emojis in her enthusiastic review. Now, popular actor Varun Dhawan has joined the chorus of praise, offering a significant shout-out to Atlee Kumar and King Khan for their exceptional work in the movie.

On September 8, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts and review of the recently released film ‘Jawan.’ The actor shared the movie’s poster, featuring SRK, and extended his congratulations to the entire team. Referring to SRK as the ‘king’ and Atlee as ‘magical,’ he commended them for their contributions in elevating Indian cinema.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team for taking Indian cinema higher @atlee magic @iamsrk king.”

Within just one day of its release, ‘Jawan’ has taken an impressive international leap, raking in an estimated $4.65 million (approximately Rs. 38.50 crores) on its opening day. Shah Rukh Khan’s starring role in the film also created waves domestically, with initial estimates hitting around Rs. 90 crores. When combined, this amounts to an extraordinary worldwide opening day collection of Rs. 128 crore, setting a remarkable milestone in Bollywood history.

‘Jawan’ surpassed ‘Pathaan,’ which had an opening of Rs. 108 crore, making it the highest-ever opening day in the industry. Notably, no other Bollywood film has ever achieved a single-day collection of $4 million, and Shah Rukh Khan has now achieved his second $4 million-plus opening, even with a mid-week release.

Atlee Kumar has quickly risen to stardom in Bollywood following his directorial debut with ‘Jawan.’ Additionally, he has an upcoming project in collaboration with Varun Dhawan, which will also mark the Bollywood introduction of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Although untitled as of now, this film is described as an action-packed drama that is set to captivate audiences with its compelling plot, stellar performances, and thrilling action sequences.

Varun, last seen in ‘Bawaal,’ is rumored to play a police officer in this production, which is backed by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios).

