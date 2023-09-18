Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About National Film Award Loss

Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, “The Great Indian Family.”

Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, “The Great Indian Family.” He recently achieved success with his comedy-drama “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” in which he starred alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Furthermore, his 2021 movie “Sardar Udham” received significant recognition at the 69th National Film Awards, winning the Best Hindi Film category and other honors.

While Vicky didn’t secure the Best Actor award, which went to Allu Arjun for “Pushpa: The Rise,” his performance in the film was widely praised when it initially hit theaters. In a recent interview, the actor shared his thoughts on whether he felt disappointed about not winning and discussed his feelings regarding the movie.

During an interview, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about his emotions regarding the absence of a Best Actor accolade for his role in “Sardar Udham” at the National Awards.

Vicky replied said, “Nahi! The thing is that many times when you get a film, and get to work with a director that you like, you think that’s where your dream has come true, which is genuinely true for Sardar Udham. I am not just saying for the heck of it. Being a Punjabi, that topic, that man, that story is very, very close to my heart.”

He further added, “We have been listening to this story since our childhood days and always used to wonder why not many people know about this. So, for me, to eventually get the opportunity was a big deal and, after that, what I got or didn’t get, everything was a bonus. For me, the story to reach the world, to get appreciated, to get resonated, that is everything. After that, for the film to get all the rewards are all bonuses. I don’t have any qualms.”

For those unfamiliar, “Sardar Udham” is a movie directed by Shoojit Sircar that portrays the life of Udham Singh, a renowned freedom fighter.

In this upcoming family-oriented film, Vicky Kaushal and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will share the screen together for the very first time. The movie, titled “The Great Indian Family,” is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Alongside Vicky and Manushi, the ensemble cast includes actors such as Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, and more. Audiences can look forward to the theatrical release of “The Great Indian Family” on September 22nd.

