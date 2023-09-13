Vicky Kaushal Shares Insights into Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Dinner Menu Decision

Vicky Kaushal said that Katrina Kaif took care of the dinner menu at their wedding.

Presently, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the launch of “The Great Indian Family” alongside Manushi Chhillar. The movie’s lead stars will make a special appearance on the 15th season of Amitabh Bachchan’s “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

A promo from the KBC team has been released, in which Vicky Kaushal shared intriguing insights about his marriage to Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, a beloved couple in the entertainment world, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on December 9, 2021.

In a recent promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Vicky revealed that Katrina, the actress and his wife, made the choices for their wedding dinner menu, while he took charge of the breakfast selections.

In the promotional video, a participant inquired about the person responsible for choosing the menu at his wedding, to which Vicky responded, “I had taken care of the breakfast menu because I had to make sure that chhole bhature and aloo paranthas are included. But Katrina took care of the dinner menu because, for certain reasons, Punjabis don’t really care what they are eating after 8 pm.”

The Great Indian Family,” written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is a Yash Raj Films production. The movie features a star-studded cast including Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. Audiences can expect its theatrical release on September 22.

In Vicky’s upcoming projects, he is set to portray Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur.” Additionally, he will feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.”

Manushi has a busy film schedule ahead, including projects like “Tehran,” the action-comedy “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” and the Telugu film “Operation Valentine.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is set to star in the highly awaited movie “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan, making it one of the year’s most anticipated films. Additionally, she has a project titled “Merry Christmas” alongside Vijay Sethupathi in her upcoming film lineup.

