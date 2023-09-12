Viewer question that is Omer Shahzad and Zainab Raza are Couple?

There’s a popular TV show currently airing, and it’s gaining a lot of attention for its drama.

Another contestant who stood out from the beginning is Zainab Raza.

Now, some viewers are speculating that they might become a couple.

Advertisement

There’s a popular TV show currently airing, and it’s gaining a lot of attention for its drama, politics, and real-life situations. Viewers have their favorite contestants, and they’re rooting for them to win. Right now, Omer Shahzad is a top favorite because he’s been playing smartly and connecting with fans.

Another contestant who stood out from the beginning is Zainab Raza. She’s been quite assertive and has had her fair share of conflicts on the show. Despite that, she managed to win over the audience, and many people wanted her to return after she was eliminated.

Recently, Zainab made a comeback to the show and had a heart-to-heart conversation with her friend Omer Shahzad, where she admitted her feelings for him. Now, some viewers are speculating that they might become a couple.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Omer Shahzad reveals Fawad Khan Replaced Him ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Omer Shahzad shared that he not only received an offer for the...