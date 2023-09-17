Vikas Khanna Reflects on Memorable Moments with Bollywood Icon Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, “Jawan,” has been a dominant force at the box office for the last 10 days.

Renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan has been a dominant force at the box office for the last 10 days with his latest release, “Jawan,” showcasing his undeniable charisma. His captivating charm has won him admiration from both fans and fellow celebrities, who acknowledge his exceptional hosting skills.

Today, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to his social media to share a nostalgic selfie with the superstar and conveyed his deep admiration through a heartfelt message. He fondly reminisced about the 81 minutes he spent with Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, a memory that will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna posted a nostalgic selfie on his X account (formerly Twitter) today, featuring himself with Shah Rukh Khan. In the post, he fondly reminisced about the memorable 81 minutes he spent with the Bollywood superstar at Mannat. In his heartfelt message, Vikas expressed his admiration for King Khan while sharing the photo.

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna posted a nostalgic selfie on his X account (formerly Twitter) today, featuring himself with Shah Rukh Khan. In the post, he fondly reminisced about the memorable 81 minutes he spent with the Bollywood superstar at Mannat. In his heartfelt message, Vikas expressed his admiration for King Khan while sharing the photo.

He wrote, “Would never forget this moment of spending 81 minutes at Mannat & speaking to King Khan about new restaurants, festivals, cooking, books & movie with Shabana ji. Though I had met SRK several times but this time with him was personal. I had a flight to catch & he came down to drop me AT THE GATE. As I was about to sit in the car in the car, SRK says, “selfie toh lee hi nahin”. The brilliant mind, poet, philosopher, genuine, generous……SRK. 81 mins I’ll never forget until my end. @iamsrk”

Earlier this year, chef Vikas Khanna used his Instagram account to post highlights from a video conversation he had with Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, known for his prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.”

Would never forget this moment of spending 81 minutes at Mannat & speaking to King Khan about new restaurants, festivals, cooking, books & movie with Shabana ji. Though I had met SRK several times but this time with him was personal. I had a flight to catch & he came down to… pic.twitter.com/AjDVk2MyEQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 17, 2023

Sharing the video, he wrote, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.”

During their conversation, Vikas Khanna inquired if Paul Rudd enjoys Indian cinema, to which the actor replied, “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.” When Vikas mentioned the two additional Academy Awards nominations India had received, he reminded him, Paul said, “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such difference.”

Vikas Khanna recommended Shah Rukh Khan to Paul for a role in an upcoming Marvel movie. “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have massive fan base in India , I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next marvel movie and this is my little humble request.”

The movie “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles and directed by Atlee, is presently being screened in cinemas.

