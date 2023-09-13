VMAs 2023: Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake’s Backstage Confrontation

Megan Thee Stallion on Delayed Tory Lanez Sentencing
Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake were involved in what seemed like an intense exchange backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night.
In a clip that has now gone viral, the rapper, aged 28, appeared to be having her hair attended to when the reunited ‘NSYNC band walked by. The 42-year-old SexyBack singer quickly turned to the Savage rapper and engaged in an animated conversation. In response, Megan Thee Stallion appeared to raise her voice and pointed her finger at The Mirrors singer, who then turned and walked away. Joey Fatone was seen laughing during the interaction.
Although the context of the encounter remained unclear, many fans assumed that some sort of argument had occurred between the two musicians. However, that was not the case.
Sources informed that the Sweetie Pie singer was excited to meet the Friend With Benefits actor and wished to have a more relaxed introduction.
“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no, this doesn’t count, this doesn’t count. We gotta meet properly,’” an insider told the outlet.
“Meg loves Justin,” a source close to the situation disclosed to Page Six. “She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first encounter, and she was excited.”
The two musicians crossed paths either before or after Megan’s stage performance of a scintillating rendition of “Bongos” with Cardi B.
