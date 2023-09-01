Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wahaj Ali Adorable Encounter with Puppies

Wahaj Ali Adorable Encounter with Puppies

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wahaj Ali, the current heartthrob of the nation, has soared to unprecedented fame, thanks to the viral sensation “Tere Bin.” Although he’s been a part of the entertainment industry for many years, this recent hit has propelled him to new heights. His projects are consistently topping TRP charts, captivating viewers not only in Pakistan but also across borders.

Beyond his on-screen success, Wahaj Ali is a devoted father to a precious little girl. He knows the importance of quality time with family, and recently, he delighted fans by sharing adorable moments with his daughter and their beloved pets.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Wahaj Ali (@wahaj.official)

Advertisement

In a heartwarming cuddle session, Wahaj Ali and his daughter joined forces to shower love on their furry companions. Dressed casually, Wahaj’s pictures from this morning’s cuddle session melted the hearts of his fans, showcasing his genuine affection not only for his family but also for his four-legged friends.

Also Read

Wahaj Ali Achieves Prestigious Title of National Icon for Pakistan in 2023
Wahaj Ali Achieves Prestigious Title of National Icon for Pakistan in 2023

Wahaj Ali is the renowned Pakistani actor. He gains recognition for his...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

 

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story