Wahaj Ali make a visit to child protection welfare

  • Wahaj Ali is a rising superstar who has earned his fame through hard work and dedication.
  • His dramas, like “Fitoor” and “Tere Bin,” have been huge hits.
  • Currently, he’s winning hearts as Zaid in “Mein.”
Wahaj Ali is a rising superstar who has earned his fame through hard work and dedication. He’s not only chosen roles that contribute positively to society but also knows how to entertain his fans with engaging performances. His dramas, like “Fitoor” and “Tere Bin,” have been huge hits, earning him immense love from the audience. His portrayal of Murtasim gained him global popularity, and currently, he’s winning hearts as Zaid in “Mein.”

Recently, Wahaj Ali made many kids’ days by visiting the Punjab Child Protection Bureau, where he was joined by fellow child rights activist Nadia Jamil. Nadia Jamil shared how attentive Wahaj was during their visit. He even brought his family along, and his young daughter showed the same enthusiasm for interacting with the kids there as her dad did.

Wahaj also took the time to talk to the older children, emphasizing the importance of self-respect and respecting others. This compassionate gesture is a significant step, as it sets an example for other celebrities to speak up and support these children, spreading happiness just as Wahaj did.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori)

