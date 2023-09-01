War hero slams Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ UK media

Veteran has disputed a claim made by Prince Harry in his new Netflix series.

Ben responded to Harry’s assertion that the UK press had disregarded wounded servicemen on Twitter.

On this one the Duke of Sussex is wrong.

A wounded war veteran has disputed a claim made by Prince Harry in his new Netflix series ‘Heart of Invictus’.

According to the sources, former Royal Marine Ben McBean, who lost an arm and a leg in an Afghanistan landmine attack in 2008, inspired the Prince’s Invictus Games for handicapped veterans.

“Still love Harry but again I have to disagree. Not sure what media he’s on about but I know the British media did cover veterans for years,” he said.

He further said, "I have had his back for 15 years. I've always championed him but it doesn't mean I have to agree with everything that comes out of his mouth. On this one the Duke of Sussex is wrong."

The veteran added, “One of the only positives post-injury was how the media ­supported the troops. They didn’t write us off and told the world about us and our disabilities.”

